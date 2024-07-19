Newcastle region's Olympians for Games in Paris in 2024

Arguably one of Dungog's greatest sporting exports since Test cricketer Doug Walters, Olympic gold medallist Spencer Turrin returns to row at a third Games. Having debuted in pairs in Rio and stuck success in fours in Tokyo, the 32-year-old shifts boats again in Paris but this time to the men's eights. "It's a new challenge ... but I'm relishing it," Turrin said. Australia have never stood on top of the podium in that event.