Newcastle region's Olympians for Games in Paris in 2024

Sarah Baum feels "very fortunate to have two homes" with Newcastle now helping to bring the best out of her surfing. The 30-year-old goofy footer will make her Olympic debut, representing native South Africa at famed break Teahupo'o. And there's no mucking around, first up in the women's draw on the opening day of Games competition (July 27).
Rhiannan Brown, 21, spent some of her formative years on the water at Lake Macquarie and lists Belmont as her junior sailing club. Now she's "ready to rumble" in the "big leagues" at Marseille Marina, teaming up with Brin Liddell in the mixed multihull Nacra 17. They secured Olympic quota spots in Sydney in December.
Olympic experiences for Merewether athlete Rose Davies couldn't be any different. A fresh-faced debutante in a COVID-delayed Tokyo (2021) with no crowds. Next time around in a packed Stade de France, the 24-year-old also arrives in career-best form featuring a national record of 14 minutes and 41.65 seconds for the women's 5000 metres.
Matthew Dawson severely injured his finger last week. The Norths hockey defender opted to have the tip removed later that same day. He's now flown to Paris in pursuit of Olympic gold with the Kookaburras. Following a "rollercoaster of emotions", the 30-year-old now races the fitness clock ahead of his third Games campaign.
South Coast flyer and previously US based, Jessica Hull recently relocated to the Newcastle area. Married in the Hunter Valley vineyards and spotted down at the city's famed blue track, Hull is a genuine medal chance in the women's 1500 metres final on August 10. In the last fortnight alone, the 27-year-old has set a new personal best and broke a world record (2000m).
Newcastle's Genevieve Janse van Rensburg was inspired by an Olympic gold medallist during a visit at Hunter Valley Grammar School. Now she will make her Games debut in modern pentathlon, describing it as a "dream come true". The 20-year-old, born in Singleton, will be competing across fencing, swimming, show jumping and a combined shoot-run at Chateau de Versailles.
Australia's fastest woman of all time (100m) started her athletics career in Newcastle. Torrie Lewis excelled in the junior ranks after crossing over from Blackert Gymnastics Academy, training out at Glendale and competing with the Macquarie Hunter club. Now based in Brisbane, the 19-year-old will anchor the Australian 4x100m relay and sprint solo in the women's 200m.
Born in Geelong, a Hunters Hill junior and now based at Belmont, Brin Liddell will sail his maiden Olympic regatta in 2024. The 22-year-old finds himself alongside Rhiannan Brown in the mixed multihull Nacra 17. Competition at Marseille Marina, where they've recently wrapped up a training block, is scheduled to get underway on August 3.
Australia's co-captain and one of only three players not on debut, Hunter Hurricanes product Nathan Power, 31, will lead the way for the Sharks at Paris La Defense Arena. The men's water polo squad have been hopping around Europe en route to the Games, before taking on defending champions Serbia and hosts France during the pool stages.
Arguably one of Dungog's greatest sporting exports since Test cricketer Doug Walters, Olympic gold medallist Spencer Turrin returns to row at a third Games. Having debuted in pairs in Rio and stuck success in fours in Tokyo, the 32-year-old shifts boats again in Paris but this time to the men's eights. "It's a new challenge ... but I'm relishing it," Turrin said. Australia have never stood on top of the podium in that event.
Emily van Egmond is one of the most-capped Matildas of all time. During a decorated career spread across the globe, the 31-year-old Novocastrian has attended four World Cups since making her national debut as a teenager. Paris marks her third Olympic campaign and eyeing a medal, Australia's group game against four-time women's champions USA could prove crucial.
An Adamstown junior, Jets academy product and Hunter Sports High graduate, Clare Wheeler is now an Olympic rookie. The 26-year-old made her first appearance for the Australian women's soccer team in 2021 and hasn't looked back since. She scored a goal in a "make or break moment" on the eve of Games selection last month.
A seventh surgery wasn't enough to stop Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams from reaching her third Olympics. The 29-year-old will take her place in Paris with the Aussie women's hockey side striving for a medal to sit alongside Commonwealth (silver) and World Cup (bronze) podiums secured during this Games cycle.
Ky Willott was playing locally for Norths at Newcastle International Hockey Centre not all that long ago, before relocating to Perth to join the Kookaburras squad at the start of 2022. Now, having recently earned selection for Paris, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder will be "pushing for the gold" as Australia look to go one better than Tokyo.
Two-time world champion and adopted Novocastrian Tyler Wright will make her Olympic debut in 2024. The 30-year-old has put recent concussion issues behind her and describes Games venue Teahupo'o as a "wave of consequence". The Irukandjis also include Molly Picklum, Ethan Ewing and Jack Robinson.
