Las Vegas to boost women's game, home and abroad: Knights half

By Max McKinney
July 20 2024 - 8:30am
Georgia Roche. Picture by Marina Neil
Georgia Roche. Picture by Marina Neil

Knights half Georgia Roche has welcomed the addition of a women's fixture to the NRL's Las Vegas venture in 2025, hailing it as an opportunity to showcase the sport and for England to test themselves against Australia.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

