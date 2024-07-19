Newcastle Herald
Signing to soften blow for Jets after losing young gun to injury

By James Gardiner
Updated July 19 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:38pm
Exciting winger Oscar Fryer is out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury at training. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton is poised to sign an attacker with A-League experience whom he hopes will make up for a season-ending knee injury to teenage winger Oscar Fryer.

