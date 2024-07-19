Newcastle Herald
NPLW: Maitland full strength for top of the table Olympic test

By Craig Kerry
July 19 2024 - 6:11pm
Georgia Amess in action for Olympic in 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Georgia Amess in action for Olympic in 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland welcome back Georgia Amess to give them a full-strength side for their top-of-the-table round 18 NPL women's clash with Newcastle Olympic on Saturday at Cooks Square Park.

