Man charged after parcels stolen from front of Newcastle home

A man has been charged in relation to the theft of parcels from the front of a Newcastle home.
Police were contacted on July 11 after parcels left out the front of a New Lambton home were stolen.
Newcastle police made inquiries and arrested a 38-year-old man at a shopping centre on Steel Street, Newcastle, about 11.30am on July 18.
During the arrest police allege to have found methylamphetamine and cannabis on the man. All items were seized for forensic examination.
The 38-year-old was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with larceny, enter enclosed land not prescribed without law excuse and two counts of possess prohibited drug.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on August 15.
Investigations are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.