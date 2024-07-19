'This is our year': Falcons import primed for play-offs assault

STAR import Nicole Munger has taken the Newcastle Falcons' early exit from the NBL1 East play-offs hard in the past two seasons.
Both campaigns ended in the quarter-finals.
Munger knocked down 32 points and hauled in 16 rebounds in the 78-75 defeat to Manly in 2022.
Last year, the American and league MVP got in early foul trouble as the Falcons were blown away by a Shyla Heal super-charge Sydney Comets 85-76.
The Falcons take on No.1 seeds Albury in Albury in the first round on Saturday.
"Nicole spoke to me a couple of weeks ago about the play-offs and she is confident this is our year," coach Kristy Bultitude said. "We have good depth in the group and it is very tight. There is not the same pressure on Nicole to carry the load."
What's more, Munger, who averages 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals, will be fresh.
Bultitude has lessened the work load of the American and star post-player Isla Juffermans in the final stage of the regular season.
"The last three games, we have limited Nicole and Isla to 20 to 24 minutes," Bultitude said. "Nicole will have the job of controlling the pace of our game."
The finals format has changed from a straight knockout in previous season. As one of the top four, the Falcons get a second chance if they fall to unbeaten Albury.
A Lauren Jackson-inspired Bandits thrashed an under-strength Falcons 98-66 in Albury in June.
Jackson, who drops 35 points and 16 rebounds a game, is with the Opals at the Paris Olympics and won't feature in the play-offs.
"We match up a lot better," Bultitude said. "We don't have two bigs to guard. We know Unique Thompson (25 points and 16 rebounds) will be strong in the paint. If we can limit the touches she gets, that will benefit us greatly."
Apart from Munger, Juffermans averages 19 points and 11 rebounds a game, while Ellisa Brett (14 points), Oni Nichols (10) and Hannah Chicken (10) are offensive threats.
"If you look at our starting five - even players six and seven - we are pretty tough to guard," Bultitide said.
The Falcons stayed overnight in Sydney on Friday and catch direct flight to Albury on Saturday morning.
who was an assistant in the past two campaign.
We need to lock in and do our job on every player.
We don't drop off.
We travelling to Sydny Friday night, then flying to Albury. Get their 9.40am.
Tip off - 5.30pm
Tip off - 5.30pm
LESSEN Load on Nicole - fresh and firing,
The last three games, we have limited her to about 20 to 24 minutes.
It has definitely been good to freshen up the legs of a couple.
PAST 2 years - carry team on back in play-offs
It has definitely been good to freshen up the legs of a couple.
When we are spreading the load we are a lot better as a team. I will be looking for a lot more movement and I high assist rate and taking the right shot rather than a forced shot.
NICOLE - not burden
Not the same pressure,
TRUST IN OTHers
In previous season, if we have had a young player on fire, she has been happy to keep feeding them. Develop their confidence.
HOW DIFF THIS YEAR -
She will have the job of controlling the pace of our game.
HUNGRY - disappointed fall short
She spoke to me a couple of weeks ago and said this is our year. We have good depth I the group. They are all good friends. There are no cliques or issues.
MEANS SOMETHING -
It does.
RE-SIGNED with Canbera -
The relationship ends when she decides she doesn't want to be in Newcastle or gets a better contract somewhere else or she feels that she has done all she can in our association.
Knowing Nicole, she has a very big heart for Newcastle. I think she would love to call it home.
ISLA and Elissa mid SEASOBN
It has given us some different role and different looks.
Elissa's defence is excellent and the intensity she brings. It brings everyone else up. Our offence is driven from defence.
Having a big presence in the paint, takes up spaces on the court and makes it hard to defend.
If you look at our starting five, even players 6 and 7. We are pretty tough to guard.
We don't drop off.
TAKE ANYTHINg from Albury trip. - learnt
Any team can beat team.
We match up a lot better. We don't have two bigs to guard. They still have ash Hannah there. She is not as big a threat on the inside as Lauren.
We need to lock in and do our job on every player.
We know Unique will be strong in the paint. If we can limit the touches she gets, that will benefit us greatly.
HAVENT Loss without lauren
They have been close. manly nearly got them, they just ran out of legs.
They are not defensively strong. They haven't had to...
HOSTILE environembt
It will be sold out. They love it.
.
