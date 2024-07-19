Greens welcome back big-game players as coach plans for finals

Sam Bright and Billy Coffey are big-game players. Premiership winners. Leaders.
Merewether coach Tony Munro knows the duo's value come finals time.
But they are going to have to earn it.
Bright (calf) and Coffey (shoulder) will return from long-term injuries off the bench against arch rivals Wanderers at Townson Oval on Saturday.
A win would go a long way to securing Merewether second place.
"Sam and Billy will get some minutes on Saturday," Munro said. "They are massive inclusions. We will build some game time for them over the next three weeks.
"We said at the beginning of the season, come semi time it is a different competition. The selection policies go out the window. It is about getting the best 15 on the field while also recognising the contributions of the boys who have been there. You don't want to break up combinations which have been working. We will slot Sam and Bill in where we think appropriate. It will be horses for courses."
Bright hasn't played since a 16-12 win over Hamilton on May 28. Coffey dislocated his shoulder against Maitland in a mud bath on June 1.
"Physically they are both good," Munro said. "Jamie Lind came in and ran a session on Wednesday which involved more physical output and contact than a normal game. They bashed one another up. Both came through that session really well."
Merewether went down to Wanderers 17-15 at No.2 Sportsground on Anzac Day in their only encounter so far this season. They have a catch-up game at Townson on July 31.
"It is an important game for us," Munro said. "We had that loss against them on Anzac Day, which we still think about. We made a poor decision right at the death. There is only ever a few points in these derbies."
Wanderers have a number of changes to their pack from the 29-22 win over Hamilton in a catch-up game last Saturday.
Marcus Christensen and Ngaruhe Jones are out. Sione Puli'uvea starts at lock and Dan Martine comes in at breakaway with Pier Morell shifted to No.8. Bailey Hefren (hand) returns at openside and George Fielder makes his debut at loosehead.
"Last week was a dynamic pack, this is more a hard-working pack," Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said.
In the backs, fly-half Brendan Cush and winger Nimi Qio return.
"Our first 30 minutes against Hamilton was probably as good as we have played in a few years," Hefren said. "The goal now is more consistency across the entirety of the game."
Elsewhere Saturday, Maitland coach Luke Cunningham has prepared the Blacks for a physical contest against Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Field.
Hamilton welcomes back five regulars against University at Bernie Curran Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.