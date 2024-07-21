Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Family grief ignites Troy Cassar-Daley's fire on most personal album

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Between The Fires is Troy Cassar-Daley's most raw album yet. Picture by Michael McCartin
Between The Fires is Troy Cassar-Daley's most raw album yet. Picture by Michael McCartin

TROY Cassar-Daley was performing his latest single Some Days last week in Adelaide when he laughs, "it [the song] kicked my arse."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.