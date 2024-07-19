Rep games could morph into series: Hunter Central Coast AFL coach

Hunter Central Coast AFL coach Kate Handley hopes Saturday's representative fixtures can morph into an expanded women's series.
Pasterfield Sports Complex at Cameron Park is hosting two women's games and a sole men's match.
Hunter Central Coast take on traditional rivals South Coast in men's and women's games, while North Coast and North West meet in the other women's match.
"The plan next year will be hopefully to have more of a round-robin type rep carnival where each of those four areas will be able to play each other," Handley said.
"It would be really good, because looking at the squad I had, it would be good to name a different line-up, to have more than just the one game ... but it will be interesting to see what type of talent there is from those other areas.
"It will be good to see how our league matches up and see what the standard is."
Handley had more than 50 players express interest for the women's side but had to narrow it down to a squad of 22.
Hunter Central Coast enjoyed a 74-8 win over South Coast last year when the two sides met in late September.
Men's coach Nathan Harkness hopes his "fit and fast" outfit can counter what is expected to be a relatively experienced South Coast team.
About three-quarters of Harkness' side are aged 21 and under.
The men haven't played a rep match since 2021, when South Coast triumphed 81-48. South Coast failed to field a side last year.
"South Coast, from what we know, will be a pretty mature side. And that's why I've taken a young, fast and fit team that are keen to play for our region," Harkness said.
HCC women play at 11am, and the men at 2.30pm. The other game is at 12.45pm.
