Footy HQ: Finals races, coaching changes and crunch games

Hi all, Newcastle Herald sports reporter Max McKinney here with your weekly Footy HQ newsletter.
Winter sports are fast approaching the pointy end of their seasons, both locally and at professional levels, which means finals races, crunch games and in some cases, coaching changes.
Newcastle Rugby League side Wyong Roos are the latest local sports club to indicate they'll head in a different direction in 2025, advertising for a new coach next season.
Roos captain-coach Mitch Williams told our NEWRL reporter Josh Callinan why he intends to step away. Josh has also reported on a lofty number of players charged from last weekend's games.
In soccer news, James Gardiner has spoken to the Newcastle Jets' new general manager of football, a former long-time staffer of arch rivals Central Coast Mariners and a key appointment of the Jets' new owners Maverick Sports Partners.
At a local level, a Northern NSW NPL club won a downgrade of a key player's suspension for match official abuse, reduced from six to two games. The NPL finals battle is heating up, as reporter Craig Kerry detailed this week.
Meanwhile, Newcastle could be set to host more Shute-Shield and Hunter Rugby double-headers, going by the success of last week's venture.
All that and more in your weekly Footy HQ newsletter.
Thanks for reading,
Max.
