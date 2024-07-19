Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Netball: Nova aim to stay on a roll with top-four spot in sight

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 19 2024 - 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nova Thunder shooter Brooke Fennings. Picture by Marina Neil
Nova Thunder shooter Brooke Fennings. Picture by Marina Neil

Nova Thunder coach Katie Robinson is taking nothing for granted when her side chase back-to-back wins against last-placed Kotara South on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.