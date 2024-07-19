Netball: Nova aim to stay on a roll with top-four spot in sight

Nova Thunder coach Katie Robinson is taking nothing for granted when her side chase back-to-back wins against last-placed Kotara South on Saturday.
Nova (14 points) can potentially draw level with fourth-placed Junction Stella (16) with a win in round 11 of the Newcastle netball Tri-Series Championship. Junction Stella take on second-placed Souths (22), leaders Norths (24) play BNC (10) and Wests (22) take on Waratah (12) in the other games, all at National Park from 2.30pm.
Robinson's side climbed the ladder with wins over Junction Stella and Kotara South last Friday night in half-game catch-ups.
"I think they were helpful in just boosting a little bit of confidence," Robinbson said. "We had such a tough run against the top teams.
"But I don't want to underestimate Kotara. They can bring it when they want to, and if they stay in the game early, it will still be a tough one. They didn't have quite a full squad last time, so I think this one will be tougher."
She said the depth of her squad had grown in recent weeks.
"I'm pretty sure we'll be full strength, but if not, I've been happy pulling up players to our squad," she said.
"Chloe Eather (wing attack) and Eliza Ginns (defender) have come up and played for us the past three weeks and they feel like part of the group now, which is nice.
"They've done a great job and the rolling subs rule has helped a lot, allowing players on for just a few minutes. It helps give them a taste of the top games."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.