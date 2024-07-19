Entrance hooker cops four-match ban after guilty verdict at NEWRL judiciary

THE Entrance hooker Joey Besgrove won't be available again until the last round of the regular season after being handed a guilty verdict by the Newcastle Rugby League judiciary.
Besgrove copped a four-match suspension for a crusher tackle at Thursday night's hearing.
He was challenging the severity of the grade-two charge from Sunday's 20-all draw between The Entrance and Cessnock.
An early guilty plea would have seen him banned for three games.
The Entrance have a bye this round followed by meetings with Central, Northern Hawks, Cessnock and Macquarie.
Besgrove will now be eyeing a comeback in the rescheduled Central Coast-derby with Wyong on September 1.
The Entrance sit equal third on the competition ladder alongside Cessnock.
Lakes forward John Toleafoa (shoulder charge) was also found guilty at the Newcastle RL judiciary on Thursday night, suspended for two matches.
Earlier this week Entrance front-rower Toby Key and Central prop Daniel melmouth were both sidelined, one and two fixtures respectively, for dangerous contact.
Kodi Crowther (Macquarie), Lewis Hamilton (Souths), Ky Hopwood and Lathan Hutchinson-Walters (Wyong) all walked away with warnings.
