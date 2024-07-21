Renewable industry needs urgent re-set to end the talkfest

The Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, is right in reminding us at the National Press Club (" 'EV's are batteries on wheels' says minister", NH, 18/7) about the versatility of renewables including car batteries, but his mind is not on the job when it comes to establishing a large-scale renewables industry.
Since Opposition Leader Peter Dutton threw his nuclear spanner in the works, the debate over fossil fuels versus solar and wind, including offshore wind has reignited. This was not needed, as the public doubt and confusion it created has added to an already long delay in getting large-scale renewables built. No doubt that's the consequence Dutton wanted.
There's a limit to how long potential investors in renewables can wait. This week, Twiggy Forrest ("Cloud over green hydrogen project", NH, 19/7) abandoned an ambitious green hydrogen target, with the loss of 700 workers. The talkfest needs to end and the real work of building big renewables needs to start.
The other big spanner in the works, is that renewables projects are subject to a long, confusing and unwieldy approvals process. In NSW, solar farms take on average, three years to gain approval and wind farms 9.5 years. Is it any surprise that in NSW the large-scale renewables industry is almost at a standstill?
Matt Kean, the new chair of the Climate Change Authority, seems to be the only MP who is taking the urgency of climate change seriously. In a speech to renewables providers, Kean slammed the inefficiency of the approvals process for renewables, saying that " too many projects are being forced to run a tortuous path to approval . . . and dragging on for years, when time is of the essence" (Renew 18/07).
Hopefully, Kean, a former NSW Coalition energy minister and treasurer, in his new advisory role, will bring the leadership skills and experience needed to reset of the government's failing transition plans.
I think the proposal to build a lasting monument, a "Stonehenge" sculpture, using the timber from the Catherine Hill Bay jetty on the grounds of the bowling club and overlooking the ocean, is a good one.
I take it that the proposal to convert the rotting timbers of Catherine Hill Bay coal jetty into a hotel has been abandoned ("Dinosaur timber set for new life", NH, 16/7).
The timber jetty may be historic, but it is unsafe and an eyesore on an otherwise pristine beach. It is also a shipping hazard. Now, if only someone would foot the bill for dismantling the timber jetty, building the sculpture, and restoring the bowling club to its former glory.
This would be a fitting gesture for Coal and Allied, the company that originally ran the Catherine Hill Bay coal mine. Coal and Allied could prove that it is a 'good corporate citizen,' something that cannot be said of many other coal mining companies. Moreover, cleaning up its mess, whatever the legalities of the situation, would be an ethical thing for Coal and Allied to do.
While they are at it, Coal and Allied could restore or remove the never-used loose rock-wall jetty at Spoon Rocks beach. It is being pounded by the SE swell. Spoon Rocks beach, created behind the rock wall and the playground of the wealthy burghers of Pinny beach, is in danger of destruction if the wall is seriously breached by SE storm waves.
Despite the almost daily outrage expressed by many correspondents about the Blockade Australia protests, it's not clear to me exactly what they are outraged about.
Is it the inconvenience caused by the protests, even though they haven't experienced any? The fact a law has been broken, when laws are broken, unremarked, every day on the roads? The risk of physical injury, when it's the protestors' bodies in harm's way? The fleeting disruption to a multibillion dollar mega industry?
Or could it be they're just indignant that a few young people don't seem to know how to "keep their place", and they resent the steady and inevitable ascendancy of a cause championed by the hated Left?
I refer to the opinion piece "Despite sad milestone, don't dream human rights are over" (NH, 19/7). I have read many articles from Niko Leka, all on the same subject. All the articles outline issues for refugees, but not one submission has suggested a solution. The underlying theme seems to be to open the country to all. Have a look at the UK and US. I don't think anyone in Australia wants to end up in that mess. As far as taking "heart" from Rising Tide ... spare me.
ANOTHER capacity crowd, another disappointing display for the Knights' loyal fans.
The other scandal that sits behind the CFMEU disaster is that it is far more likely than not that most Labor parliamentarians and party officials would have known for years what was occurring with the union. Yet they never spoke out or took action to end the questionable behaviour. The ALP continued taking sizeable donations from the union. Don't hold your breath waiting for an admission that they knew or for an apology for doing nothing to stop it.
I refer to Peter Ronne's 'Claims against CFMEU need fair hearing' (NH 19/7). While not surprised by your defence of the CFMEU by attacking the big end of town, as you put it, as a unionist for 30 years, corruption within the ranks is an indirect attack on its members by stealth. They are not only ripping off their members with extraneous cash payments, but taxpayers, because everyone pays more for construction, especially on government projects.
Climate change has been a problem for humans over thousands of years, being totally out of their control, but since the advent of the Industrial Revolution the activities of humans, in so many ways, have added greatly to the intensity and scope of destruction caused by climate variations. In my opinion, apart from obvious volcanic or similar activities, human induced climate change is the most descriptive way to describe human involvement in climate change. The words "climate change" only, do not adequately describe the present situation.
