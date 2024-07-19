Upgrades hoped to level the playing field for women in sport

THREE sports fields will share in more than $3.3 million worth of upgrades designed to increase female participation and cater to population growth.
The projects will see new amenities buildings with female-friendly change rooms, an accessible toilet, canteen, referees' room and storage built at Lambton's Tarro Reserve and Johnson Park.
New LED floodlighting that meets modern standards for training and matches will be installed at Johnson Park and Pat Jordan Oval at Carrington.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the projects are about planning for the future.
"As part of City of Newcastle's 10-year Strategic Sports Plan we want to renew and upgrade existing sports grounds to improve their functionality in order to meet the current and future needs of the community," she said.
"These upgrades will deliver benefits for our communities, and help prepare for the population increases forecast under the new housing targets set by the NSW Government and draft Broadmeadow Place Strategy."
Additional improvements to Johnson Park will include drainage, as well as the relocation and replacement of the existing playground.
Preliminary work has begun on the project at Lambton with the upgrade at Carrington expected to start in September.
Construction of the new amenities at Tarro will take place in 2025.
Newcastle City Junior AFL Club President Jon Clarke said the upgrade to Pat Jordan Oval will help to grow the game.
"This will create a safer, more welcoming environment for all of our players, but particularly for women who train at the ground," he said.
"It will facilitate more training sessions and competition opportunities and cater to the growing female participant demand."
The projects are being jointly-funded by the council and the state government.
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery welcomed the upgrades at Johnson Park and Tarro Reserve, which she said would make the grounds more inclusive for female players.
"I'm very pleased that Tarro Reserve and Johnson Park will receive these improvements, which will enable female players to have greater access to sport and recreational facilities," she said.
"We've seen the immense success of our Newcastle Knights women locally, and on a larger stage the brilliance of our Matildas football team.
"These successes have inspired many young women to participate in sport. I thank the NSW Government for providing this funding."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said the Pat Jordan Oval upgrades will be well-received by the local sporting community.
"Newcastle has some fantastic sports programs for women and girls," he said.
"It is crucial that we encourage those programs to continue and grow so more local women and girls develop a lifelong love of sport and enjoy the benefits that it brings."
