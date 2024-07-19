Hunter ballet teens twirl into the Sydney Opera House

IN a once in a lifetime opportunity two teen Hunter ballet dancers will perform at the Sydney Opera House this weekend.
Newcastle's Ryan Keo, 15 and Kurri Kurri's Elih Egan, 14, were both named finalists for the 2024 Sydney Esiteddfod Ballet Scholarship for senior and junior dancers.
On Sunday, July 21 they will perform their perfect pirouettes at a chance of a scholarship, competing against six others in their age group in front of a live audience and panel of judges.
Ryan has been dancing since the age of seven and says he likes the consistency of ballet.
"I just really love performing. I'm very grateful to be a finalist and I'm extremely excited to perform at the Opera House because it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.
He said he would like to pursue a career in the professional world of dancing and this weekend would open more doors for that path.
Elih began classical ballet at the age of six and has always dreamt to be a full-time ballet dancer.
"Classical ballet is my favourite and I like the discipline and structure to it while still being able to perform on stage," he said.
"If I succeed this weekend, it would allow me to go to a full-time professional school, which has always been my dream."
"I would love to dance in Australia for audiences, professionally."
Elih's mum Pauline said she was immensely proud of her son and while she commits her time to making his dreams come true, she has never had to push him.
"It's a lot of commitment from us but he's so disciplined. I don't have to tell him when to train or practice or anything," she said.
The two talents have spent the weeks leading up to the eisteddfod practising and preparing.
