Former Newcastle Jets star tipped to join NNSW NPL men's in 2025

Former Jets striker Roy O'Donovan is expected to join the NPL Northern NSW competition next year after links with multiple clubs.
O'Donovan, who is 39 next month, still lives in Newcastle but has been playing with Sydney OIympic in the NPL NSW competition since 2022.
The Irishman scored 56 goals in 128 A-League appearances across stints with Central Coast, Newcastle and Brisbane.
The Newcastle Herald understands O'Donovan wants to play locally next year, has already spoken with clubs but is yet to sign.
Meanwhile, two key catch-up games in the NPL will be held on Sunday (2.30pm) as regular competition rests for Saturday's State Cup final between Edgeworth and Lambton Jaffas at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (3pm).
Fourth-placed Newcastle Olympic (30 points) will be understrength against second-placed Broadmeadow (45) at Darling Street Oval, while fifth-placed Charlestown (29) back up from a midweek 2-2 draw with Edgeworth (33) against the Bears (22) at Weston Park.
Broadmeadow coach Jim Cresnar said his side will be full-strength for the derby, where they will be out to jump over leaders Jaffas (46).
However, Olympic will be missing several players after a busy but successful run of three wins and a draw this month. Nathan Toby and Jack Read-Jones are overseas, while Blake Green (hamstring), Jed Hornery (calf), Kane Treble (ankle) and Archie Finn (leg) are injured. Coach Paul DeVitis was still confident of having a "very strong starting side".
"For us, the derby is the biggest game, so the boys have been really excited this week at training," DeVitis said. "Everyone understands how important the game could be because the ladder is very tight."
Jaffas and Edgeworth are expected to field makeshift sides for the cup. The Eagles have Ryan Feutz, Pat Wheeler and Andrew Pawiak battling injury or illness, while Jaffas have several players away.
