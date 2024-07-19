Meet the Hunter's Olympic hopefuls

Surfing, sailing and more will take centre stage from next week as the Olympics finally kick off. It may seem a world away, but many of those vying for medals call Newcastle and the Hunter Valley home. Josh Callinan has your guide to who the region will be cheering on, and their paths to competing against the world's best in Paris.
In other news, Newcastle's Liberal councillors are calling for a review of inner-city weekend parking restrictions to improve turnover of cars around retail businesses. Sage Swinton has the details on exactly what they want to see change.
Meanwhile, a Newcastle occupational therapy business that treated children with autism has closed due to price caps set by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA). Alyce Svensk told Damon Cronshaw she had no choice but to close her Sensational Start business, which had clinics in Belmont, Boolaroo and Central Coast.
Stay warm, and enjoy your weekend.
Matt Carr, acting editor
