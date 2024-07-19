Wave deflector wall and new ramp in tender for Bar Beach work

Work to repair the battered Bar Beach and Cooks Hill Surf Club is set to continue with a tender for remediation works to be voted on this week.
Newcastle councillors will vote on a tender at the July 23 council meeting for stage 2A of remediation works at the surf club, which include construction of a vehicle access ramp at the southern end and a new walkway including a wave deflector wall fronting the original clubhouse structure.
The temporary disability access ramp will be relocated during construction and moved back upon completion.
The project is aimed at improving beach access for emergency service vehicles, lifeguards and surf club members, including nippers.
Bar Beach and its infrastructure have been heavily damaged in intense storms over the past few years. One particularly bad storm in 2022 exposed rocks all along the beach and swept away sand from under concrete stairs leaving them hanging.
The term of the contract is 4.5 months, with a defect liability period of 12 months.
The council said the works had been scheduled in consultation with the club to minimise disruption to the nipper's season.
