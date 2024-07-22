Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Hunter Means Business: offering a sprinkle of Disney magic in Newcastle

By Sage Swinton and Madeline Link
July 23 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylah Hardes and Karen Sinclair from Newcastle business Pixie Dusted Events. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Taylah Hardes and Karen Sinclair from Newcastle business Pixie Dusted Events. Picture by Peter Lorimer

It's not everyday you get a chance to meet a princess. But those who have met a local group of Disney characters sure haven't forgotten the magical meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.