Hunter Means Business: offering a sprinkle of Disney magic in Newcastle

It's not everyday you get a chance to meet a princess. But those who have met a local group of Disney characters sure haven't forgotten the magical meeting.
The princesses work for Pixie Dusted Events, a business formed earlier this year offering visits parties and charity events in the region.
Karen Sinclair said one of the princesses recently returned from working at Disneyworld in Florida.
"She gave us great insight into the costuming and wigs they use," Ms Sinclair said.
"We make all the costumes and wigs ourselves, so that has been a good help."
Ms Sinclair said the women involved in the business had backgrounds in children's education and costume design, which added to the magic when kids met them.
"We get a lot of attention, especially with the big ballgowns," she said. "Children always want to have pictures. The children don't even question it, they believe we are those characters.
"Because of the high quality costumes and wigs, it's like being at Disneyland.
"And because we've got a background in early education it helps us interact with the kids."
The reactions are mostly positive, Ms Sinclair said, and the reactions from the children are "lovely".
"The kids are really open-hearted and they just love the experience," she said.
"We've actually had returning customers, and the children remember us and talk about us."
The princesses are due to take part in a charity project with EB Games during Starlight Week in August, raising money for the Starlight Children's Foundation.
Ms Sinclair said at the end of the year they were also hoping to take part in special event called Dream Night at Taronga Zoo, where the zoo is closed for the evening for kids from Sydney Children's Hospital to attend.
CURRY in Kurri? Well, if the shoe fits.
The aroma of tantalising curry, the crackle of open fires and vibrant energy of cultural performances are set to spice things up at the inaugural Kurri Curry & Arts Festival.
Nestled in the heart of Kurri Kurri's charming town centre, the festival will transform Rotary Park and Barton Street into a bustling hub of culinary delights, artistic expression and community spirits.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suuval said he is excited for the first-of-its-kind winter event.
"I'm incredibly proud of council and all those involved in bringing this wonderful culinary and creative-filled event to life, showcasing local and regional curry making skills along with renowned artists and entertainers from across the Hunter Region and Greater NSW," he said.
"Through mouth-watering curry creations, captivating performances, and interactive workshops, this event aims to unite local residents and visitors in a shared celebration of diversity and creativity."
Kurri Kurri is the home of Mulletfest and the Nostalgia Festival.
Cr Suuval said the event is a celebration of the town's rich cultural tapestry, where attendees can expect a sensory feast as they explore the festival grounds with a kaleidoscope of colours, flavours and sounds at every turn.
"From savouring delectable curry dishes crafted by local and regional culinary artisans, to immersing themselves in mesmerising performance of music and dance, there will be something for everyone to enjoy," he said.
Part of Barton Street will be temporarily closed to traffic from 10am Saturday, August 17 to 5pm on Sunday, August 18 for the event. The local bus interchange on Hampden Street will remain operational throughout the event, providing easy access for both local and regional travellers.
Ample car parking will also be available across the weekend within the CBD and surrounding streets.
Dr Jerry Schwartz' Rydges REsort Hunter Valley was a big winner at the Accommodation Association of NSW Awards last week. The Pokolbin venue claimed Regional Superior Hotel of the Year, Best Innovation Project and Workplace Health & Safety.
The awards for the Hunter Valley resort coincide with the launch of Dr Schwartz's new solar farm beside the hotel. The 5MW solar plant joins an earlier 5MW plant, meaning that the two farms are now producing enough energy to more than cover the output of all his hotels across NSW.
"Tourism is the sustainable industry of the future for the Hunter Valley," he said. "To make the hotel, convention centre and brewery 100 per cent renewable is a vital initiative."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.