Andrew Tuala hooks in for Wildfires to stay in shape for Samoa call-up

POWERHOUSE Hunter Wildfires hooker Andrew Tuala thought the Samoan door had closed.
Not only did Tuala play a key role for Samoa in Test wins over Italy (33-25) and Spain (34-30) in the past fortnight, the 33-year-old has been selected in the squad for the Pacific Nations Cup against Tonga and Fiji.
And he plans to use the final three games for the Wildfires to make sure he is fit and firing.
"It was an awesome experience and good to be back in the fold," Tuala said. "After making the Samoa squad in 2022 and missing selection for the [2023] World Cup, I thought that was it. That door was closed for me.
"I am pretty excited to be in the squad for games against Fiji and Tonga. It is always great to represent your country, represent your people.
"Having these three games before I head off will keep my fitness and form up."
The Wildfires tackle Shute Shield heavyweight Easts at Allianz Stadium on Saturday in a curtain-raiser to the Test between the Wallabies and Georgia.
Easts have been boosted with the return of six players from the NSW Waratahs squad.
"They pretty much have a Super Rugby side," Tuala said. "They are stacked, but I don't really care. They are just names to me. It will be a good test, but I back my boys."
Easts boast a Waratahs front-row in Lewis Ponini, Julian Heaven and Vuni Fifita.
Wildfires loosehead prop Bo Abra trained and played trials for the Tahs in the preseason.
Abra produced a couple of party tricks - a no-look pass for a try and 50-20 kick - in the Wildfires' 43-29 loss to Sydney University last round.
On Saturday, his focus is on the battle up front.
"Easts have a few Super Rugby boys back," Abra said. "We get AT (Tuala) back and are pretty confident. He is unreal and locks down the scrum.
"It will be a battle. The fun stuff comes off the back of a good set piece. You have to beat them up front for the first 50 minutes, wear them down before you can start doing the flashy stuff.
"We have our sights on their set piece."
"We want to try and disrupt their lineout and give it to them in the scrums.
"If we can do that and get front-foot ball for our backs, they are quite damaging. That is our game plan. It's simple but it's effective at the same time."
For many of the Wildfires, it will be the first time they have played at Allianz Stadium.
"I haven't played there since it has been redeveloped," Abra said. "Hopefully we get a bit of a crowd to come out and watch some local rugby before the Wallabies.
"Everyone is keen to play at the stadium. The whole lead-up - getting a bus to the game and going in under the stadium - the boys will get around it.
"It should be a pretty good occasion. Hopefully get a win to top it off."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.