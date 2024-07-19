Racing wrap: Osmond eyes another city win as Morgan takes NSW title lead

Hunter apprentice Ben Osmond is looking to Strathtay to help him repeat his Saturday success with Chris Waller when he heads to Rosehill for three rides for the premier NSW trainer.
The three-kilogram claiming apprentice rode Waller-trained Kazou to a narrow victory at Rosehill three weeks ago, giving him a first Saturday winner in town.
The 25-year-old from Dungog, who is indentured to top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, has since had a midweek city win for Waller with Unstopabull (July 10) and a Tamworth victory for his boss with Lady Soames (July 5).
Waller is using Osmond's claim again at Rosehill, this time with Carrazana (race four), Strathtay (seven) and Robusto (nine).
Osmond has not ridden the trio before and was most excited for the opportunity on Strathtay.
The four-year-old New Zealand import has won his past two starts in benchmark 78 handicap grade over 2000m and takes the step up to 2400m on Saturday at the same level.
The topweight will carry just 57.5 kilograms with Osmond's claim and was a $6.50 TAB chance on Friday. Lees-trained Age Of Sail was $3.40 favourite.
"It would be by far my best for Saturday," Osmond said of Strathtay.
"It beat the favourite last start and after my claim, it has to carry only half a kilo extra than it did last time, which is good. Then the 2400, looking at its last runs, it should get that fine."
Robusto is another topweight getting relief from Osmond's claim.
The four-year-old, a winner twice in town last preparation, resumes off two trials in the benchmark 88 over 1300m. With a handy draw in two, he was a $13 chance.
"It's trialled up pretty sharp," Osmond said.
"Its first-up form isn't the best but its trials have been sharp enough and it might be able to sprint well fresh.
"We'll probably want to use the good barrier a bit, but the other two, I'd say they will be midfield or worse."
Carrazana, a three-year-old resuming off a six-month break and two trials, was an $8.50 shot in the benchmark 72 over 1500m.
"I believe it's had a tie-back surgery so if that's been successful and it's come through that good, it should run a race," he said.
"It looked to be pretty handy before it went out."
** Newcastle jockey Ash Morgan took the lead in the NSW premiership with a winning double at Tamworth on Friday.
Morgan, who has five rides at Rosehill on Saturday before serving a six-day suspension, took Indifference (Brett Cavanough) and Keitany (Pat Cleave) to dominant victories to rise to 137.5 winners this season.
The Welshman overtook Newcastle's Aaron Bullock (137), who is sidelined with a broken collarbone. Next best is Tyler Schiller on 120, meaning Morgan should be able to stay top until the season ends on August 1 and clinch a second state title.
HARNESS RACING: Lower Belford trainer Rodney Mercieca (pictured) is keen to see colt Dance With Carmer mix it with top 2YO company in the $52,000 group 3 Wayne Wilson Paleface Adios Classic at Albion Park on Saturday night.
Dance With Calmer claimed the 2YO NSW Bred final at Menangle then won again at Newcastle to earn the trip to Queensland.
"They have come from everywhere, but we're not going to know how good he is unless we race them," Mercieca said of his $101 shot.
"He trialled up really well last Saturday and he's travelled and settled in well.
"I think he could run, going off his trial, 1:53, if he's chasing them, but under race conditions you don't know how you'll go.
"Depending how he goes, he might get an invite into the Protostar the following week. There's still a couple of slots open for that."
The $500,000 Protostar is a new slot race for 2YOs at Albion Park.
GREYHOUNDS: Blacksmiths trainer Ron Bell expects Flying Avenue to make it a hat-trick of wins at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Bell has four runners on the card and he liked the chances of Flying Avenue (race five) and Aussie Bell (10) in 400m 5th grade events.
"I bought Flying Avenue from Melbourne and she's had two starts for two wins for me," Bell said. "She was quite impress last start and won by six and a half lengths. Both times she has pinged the lids, from five and two, so I don't think box seven will worry her."
"I've got an opinion of her and she's a beautiful bitch. She had only three wins from 20 starts in Melbourne but she seems to have taken a liking to The Gardens.
"Aussie Bell is not a bad little dog either. He's a bit young and stupid but he's got some potential."
He said his other runners, Lilly Moira (race three) and Nakita Moira (nine), were only outside chances.
