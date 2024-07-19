Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Racing wrap: Osmond eyes another city win as Morgan takes NSW title lead

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 19 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Osmond on Kazou after winning at Rosehill on June 29. Picture Getty Images
Ben Osmond on Kazou after winning at Rosehill on June 29. Picture Getty Images

Hunter apprentice Ben Osmond is looking to Strathtay to help him repeat his Saturday success with Chris Waller when he heads to Rosehill for three rides for the premier NSW trainer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.