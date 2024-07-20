'Deadly' program at HMRI to help improve life for First Nations people

The "Deadly Images" research program was launched at Hunter Medical Research Institute on Friday in a bid to improve Aboriginal health.
It will enable the Aboriginal community to make sure research addresses their needs and "historical mistrust".
Dr Guy Cameron, a Wailwan man and Indigenous imaging fellow, said the program would "take us one step closer to solving our health outcomes".
Dr Cameron said it was important to make sure the health network was "a positive and culturally safe place" for Aboriginal people.
HMRI's program will focus on its MRI machine because it's a key part of the organisation's research.
"It's quite loud and in a confined environment," Dr Cameron said, adding its nickname was the "doughnut of truth".
In phase one, cultural multimedia will be developed for Aboriginal youngsters to help reduce the stress of having an MRI scan.
It will feature video content from the Glenrock bush with storytelling and yidaki (didgeridoo) music.
The HMRI Imaging Centre will conduct baseline scans for the program, using the multimedia to help participants feel comfortable during MRI scans.
Indigenous imaging fellow Jennifer Rumbel said medical research institutes and MRI machines "can be intimidating".
"We want to welcome everyone in," the Gamilaraay woman said.
The name "Deadly Images" was chosen because deadly means awesome or great in Aboriginal slang.
Dr Cameron added that the program was about "meaningful connections".
This meant Aboriginal people would "define what research should be done and how it's done" to ensure the research "truly benefits us".
The NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) states that Aboriginal people were among "the most researched groups in the world".
However, there are large health disparities between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.
Dr Cameron believes HMRI's program "will be very different to what has occurred in the past".
"It starts with consultation, co-design and genuine engagement," he said.
HMRI chief executive Frances Kay-Lambkin said "our mission is to create the healthiest million people on our planet, driven by connection with the Aboriginal community".
"We have so much to learn and achieve if we move forward together," Professor Kay-Lambkin said.
"This project is our flagship and sets the standard for our future work.
"We are grateful to build, live, work, create and be curious on these beautiful lands."
