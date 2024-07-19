Central halves face off together against former Newcastle RL club

CENTRAL coach Adam Bettridge backs halves combination Logan Radzievic and Isaiah Olsen to shine against their former Newcastle Rugby League club as they look to further entrench themselves inside the top five.
Five-eighth Radzievic and No.7 Olsen have joined forces at the Butcher Boys in 2024 and now face off with Western Suburbs for the first time together.
Radzievic was previously at the Rosellas prior to last year's stint with Queensland Cup outfit Tweed while Olsen departed Harker Oval following a lower-grade grand final appearance in 2023.
"Both kids [Radzievic, Olsen] come over this year and took an opportunity and credit to them," Bettridge said.
"They didn't just sit there happy to play reserve grade. There's a lot of reserve graders in that competition who could probably take a leaf out of their book and get out of their comfort zones and test themselves.
"Isaiah and Logan have tested themselves out and both terrific footballers and both playing really good football at the minute.
"I'm sure it will be a test for them against their old club and I'm sure they'll be spoken to on the field, a few things will go back and forth, but that's all part of footy."
Only three competition points separate Central (16), in fifth, and Wests (13), in sixth, on the Newcastle RL ladder ahead of Sunday's round-14 clash at St John Oval (3:15pm).
"We're under no illusion how big a game this is," Bettridge said.
The Butcher Boys, now minus suspended prop Daniel Melmouth, beat the Rosellas 22-8 on April 13.
Lakes host Macquarie at Cahill Oval on Sunday (3pm).
Saturday sees Rebels representative winger Honeti Tuha named to return for the Goannas against Kurri Kurri at Cessnock Sportsground (3pm) while leaders Maitland, who now have the services of Callan Burgess for the rest of this year, visit Wyong at Morry Breen Oval (4:30pm).
Entrance, Northern Hawks and Souths all have byes.
The Entrance hooker unsuccessfully fought to have his charge downgraded and copped a four-match suspension for a crusher tackle from Sunday's 20-all draw.
Lakes forward John Toleafoa (shoulder charge) was also found guilty by the panel and banned for two games.
