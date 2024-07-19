Curry in Kurri? Home of Mulletfest spices things up with new festival

CURRY in Kurri? Well, if the shoe fits.
The aroma of tantalising curry, the crackle of open fires and vibrant energy of cultural performances are set to spice things up at the inaugural Kurry Curry & Arts Festival.
Nestled in the heart of Kurri Kurri's charming town centre, the festival will transform Rotary Park and Barton Street into a bustling hub of culinary delights, artistic expression and community spirits.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suuval said he is excited for the first-of-its-kind winter event.
"I'm incredibly proud of council and all those involved in bringing this wonderful culinary and creative-filled event to life, showcasing local and regional curry making skills along with renowned artists and entertainers from across the Hunter Region and Greater NSW," he said.
"Through mouth-watering curry creations, captivating performances, and interactive workshops, this event aims to unite local residents and visitors in a shared celebration of diversity and creativity."
Kurri Kurri is the home of Mulletfest and the Nostalgia Festival.
Cr Suuval said the event is a celebration of the town's rich cultural tapestry, where attendees can expect a sensory feast as they explore the festival grounds with a kaleidoscope of colours, flavours and sounds at every turn.
"From savouring delectable curry dishes crafted by local and regional culinary artisans, to immersing themselves in mesmerising performance of music and dance, there will be something for everyone to enjoy," he said.
Part of Barton Street will be temporarily closed to traffic from 10am Saturday, August 17 to 5pm on Sunday, August 18 for the event.
The local bus interchange on Hampden Street will remain operational throughout the event, providing easy access for both local and regional travellers.
Ample car parking will also be available across the weekend within the CBD and surrounding streets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.