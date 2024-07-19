Brisbane big guns return for do-or-die duel with Knights

BRISBANE Broncos will welcome back a battalion of big guns, including champion playmaker Adam Reynolds, in their make-or-break clash with the Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium tonight.
As well as Reynolds' return from a ruptured biceps, which required surgery and has sidelined him since May 3, all but one of Brisbane's State of Origin representatives appear set to back up after Wednesday's series decider.
Winger Selwyn Cobbo (ankle) has been ruled out, but Broncos coach Kevin Walters said lock Pat Carrigan would play, despite needing a protective boot after making 58 tackles and 164 metres in Queensland's 14-4 loss to NSW in Origin III.
"He'll go into battle and we'll get as much as we can out of him," Walters told media on Friday.
Walters added that Walsh, who was battered in Origin III, was "fine" to back up.
"He's got the shirt off at training today," Walters said. "That's always a good indicator that he's ready to go."
NSW prop Payne Haas is also expected to take his place in a game that shapes as a crucial juncture in the season for both teams.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien that while his team's main motivation is to bounce back from last week's 44-6 loss to Manly, "there's no hiding from the fact that there's a logjam there", in the race for the finals.
"But if we keep getting fixated on results and trying to be in the eight, we just won't get the preparation and focus right," he added.
Newcastle lock Adam Elliott was ruled out with a calf injury on Friday. Dylan Lucas was named to replace him in the starting line-up, and Mat Croker was promoted to the bench.
Tyson Gamble could yet be a late inclusion for Newcastle, while Bradman Best, Dane Gagai and Kalyn Ponga are expected to back up three days after Origin III.
