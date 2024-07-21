Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Coach expects expects attacker Lachlan Rose to blossom at Jets

By James Gardiner
Updated July 21 2024 - 10:49am, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Rose has joined the Newcastle Jets for the 2024-25 season. Picture Getty
Lachlan Rose has joined the Newcastle Jets for the 2024-25 season. Picture Getty

LACHLAN Rose was a gun tennis player as a junior and grew up idolising Newcastle great Craig Johnston, now the attacker has the job of sparking the Jets attack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.