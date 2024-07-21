Coach expects expects attacker Lachlan Rose to blossom at Jets

LACHLAN Rose was a gun tennis player as a junior and grew up idolising Newcastle great Craig Johnston, now the attacker has the job of sparking the Jets attack.
Rose has joined the Jets from Macarthur on a two-year deal and is set to make his debut in the Australia Cup qualifier against Western United in Darwin on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old trained with the Jets on Sunday and his arrival softens the disappointment of losing promising teenager Oscar Fryer to a season-ending knee injury.
"I'm keen to rip in straight away in Newcastle and get to work," Rose said.
"After speaking with Rob Stanton I'm excited for the season ahead. I can't wait to play my first game in Newcastle in front of the fans and meet as many of you as possible. It's time to get to work."
A foundation Macarthur player, Rose made 98 appearances for the Bulls and was part of the side which won the Australia Cup in 2022 and competed in Asia.
He joins a Jets strike force led by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and including young guns Clayton Taylor, Lachy Bayliss, Eli Adams and Justin Vidic.
"I'm pleased to be able to bring Lachie here to the Jets," coach Rob Stanton said. "He is someone who is a very direct player and can cover a couple of positions. He will add class to our attacking options and I'm excited to see what levels he can go to."
Stanton hopes to sign two more players including a foreign striker.
The Jets depart for Darwin on Monday after training.
