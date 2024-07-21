Newcastle Herald
Socceroos striker set to leave Newcastle for European move

By James Gardiner
Updated July 21 2024 - 6:45pm, first published 6:00pm
Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is set to move to the United Kingdom. Picture Jonathan Carroll
NEWCASTLE Jets striker and Socceroo Apostolos Stamatelmpoulos is poised for a move to the United Kingdom.

