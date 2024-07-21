Socceroos striker set to leave Newcastle for European move

NEWCASTLE Jets striker and Socceroo Apostolos Stamatelmpoulos is poised for a move to the United Kingdom.
Stamatelopoulos said goodbye to his Jets teammates at training on Sunday.
The Newcastle Herald understands he will depart Australia this week and only needs to pass a fitness test to complete the deal.
Stamatelopoulos has a year to run on his contract at the Jets and the club, which is under new ownership, will pocket a six-figure transfer fee.
The Jets confirmed on Sunday the signing of Lachlan Rose on a two-year deal, but they will now need to enter the market for another striker.
It is not a surprise that Stamatelopous is set for a move.
The 25-year-old is fresh from a breakout season in which he scored a club-record 17 goals.
He added two for the A-League All-Stars in an 8-0 win over Premier League club Newcastle United in an exhibition game.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold rewarded Stamatelopoulus with an international cap, playing off the bench in a 5-0 thrashing of Palestine in a World Cup qualifier in Perth in June.
More national-team caps was at the forefront on any move.
He rejected two approaches from clubs in the Middle East last month.
He received interest from two English Championship clubs in January.
Rose has joined the Jets from Macarthur on a two-year deal and is set to make his debut in the Australia Cup qualifier against Western United in Darwin on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old trained with the Jets on Sunday and his arrival softens the disappointment of losing promising teenager Oscar Fryer to a season-ending knee injury.
"I'm keen to rip in straight away in Newcastle and get to work," Rose said. "After speaking with Rob Stanton I'm excited for the season ahead. I can't wait to play my first game in Newcastle in front of the fans and meet as many of you as possible. It's time to get to work."
A foundation Macarthur player, Rose made 98 appearances for the Bulls and was part of the side which won the Australia Cup in 2022 and competed in Asia.
At this stage, he is the senior attacker in a strike force of young guns Clayton Taylor, Lachy Bayliss, Eli Adams and Justin Vidic.
"I'm pleased to be able to bring Lachie here to the Jets," coach Rob Stanton said. "He is someone who is a very direct player and can cover a couple of positions. He will add class to our attacking options and I'm excited to see what levels he can go to."
Stanton hopes to sign two more players including a foreign striker.
The Jets depart for Darwin on Monday after training.
AAP reports: Dario Vidosic, Brighton's new Women's Super League manager, has voiced a "massive thank you" to Ange Postecoglou for helping him secure his new role.
The 37-year-old Vidosic and Tottenham boss Postecoglou have a "long history" as a player and coach.
"Look I have to give a big shout-out to Ange, he helped with my references," Vidosic said. "His name, and not just in England but in Australia too, to have that sort of reference and that acknowledgement from someone like him who's flying the flag for Australian football, showing what you can do."
