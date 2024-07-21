'Perfect conditions' aid Belmont sailor's journey to maiden Olympic regatta

As an aspiring sailor, Brin Liddell commuted to Lake Macquarie for years.
At the end of 2017 his family relocated to Belmont.
Now he's on the verge of an Olympic debut.
"My family moved to Belmont at the end of 2017 after years of commuting up to the lake for sailing," Liddell, a Hunters Hill club junior, told the Newcastle Herald.
"Lake Macquarie has such a rich history in producing some of the best sailors in the world, and it's undoubtedly due to the lake providing perfect sailing conditions."
Liddell, 22, admits reaching the Games has been a long-held ambition.
"For as long as I can remember my family and I would park ourselves in front of the couch for three weeks straight watching the Olympics," he said.
"I was always so inspired by the Australian athletes.
"I always knew I wanted to be an Olympian one day, however, even though the start of the Olympics is just around the corner it still hasn't hit me yet."
Their maiden Olympic campaign will take place 750-plus kilometres outside of Paris, with the regatta held in southern France.
Liddell and Brown have just wrapped final preparations around Games venue Marseille Marina.
"In preparation for the Games, we have just spent a month-long training block in Marseille, getting used to the wind patterns and the waters where we will be racing," he said.
"As part of the Olympics every team in the Nacra 17 class has to bring their own boat, so have been making sure it's in top-notch condition. As well as having an entire spare boat that is ready to go in case of any damages."
Sailing gets underway this Sunday, but Nacra 17 doesn't start until August 3.
There's 12 preliminary races across four days. Medals are decided on August 7.
Liddell and Brown earned Australia an Olympic quota spot in Sydney in December before being officially announced on the Games team in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.