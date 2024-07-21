Local flavour in NSW Pride squads, Hockey One double header in Newcastle

THE REGION'S premier league players are well represented in extended NSW Pride squads ahead of this year's national Hockey One tournament, which features a double header in Newcastle.
Kookaburras pair Matthew Daswon and Ky Willott (Norths) are joined in the men's group by Lain Carr (Gosford), Nathan Czinner (former Souths), Sam Mudford (Wests), Ryan Simpson (Maitland), Michael Taylor (Gosford), Kurt Walters and Ryan Woolnough (Norths).
Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams (Souths) leads the women's outfit alongside the Baldwin twins, Ellie and Hunter (Regals), Grace Baxter (former Central), Ella Carr (Gosford), Estelle Hughes (Regals) and Amalia Patterson (Gosford).
NSW officials released the team lists following recent trials with the seven-round season starting October 11. Finals series takes place in Hobart across November 30-December 1.
Newcastle International Hockey Centre has been scheduled to host replays of 2023 deciders between the Pride and title holders Brisbane Blaze on October 19.
Locally, in men's competition on Sunday and Souths held off Norths 2-1 while Gosford and Maitland went 2-all. Wests beat Tigers 1-0 on Friday night.
In women's fixtures on Saturday both Oxfords and Tigers won by the same 3-1 scoreline while Gosford and Souths drew 0-all.
