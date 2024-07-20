Bandido president, Rebels biker charged on Central Coast in state-wide police sting

Kilograms of drugs, thousands of vapes, an array of exotic weapons and more than $140,000 in cash have been seized, and two Central Coast bikies have been arrested among a litany of others in a week-long police sting that swept through the state.
The NSW Police's Raptor Squad charged 10 people in the past week, including a Central Coast Bandidos president and Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang member, in an operation targeted at suppressing organised crime.
Officers allegedly found cocaine, methylamphetamine and cannabis, as well as an elaborate 'zombie knife' - a stylised multi-edge blade inspired by zombie films that were banned in NSW in 2019 over concerns they glamourised violence - while searching a home at Mardi on Tuesday morning, July 16.
A 23-year-old Bandido president was arrested and taken to Wyong Police Station, where he was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and failing to comply with reporting obligations. He was refused bail while seized items were sent for forensic examination.
Later on Tuesday afternoon, police searched the home of a 55-year-old Rebels member at Emu Drive in San Remo on the Central Coast, where they allegedly found cannabis and issued a court attendance notice compelling the man to appear in at Wyong Local Court on Friday, August 16.
The action came among 14 other police actions around the state in which police conducted over 70 searches. During the week-long operation, officers seized over 14kg of cannabis, 244g methylamphetamine, $145,350 cash, ammunition, 5,066 vapes, prohibited drugs and 14 vials of steroids, and various banned weapons, including knives, an electronic stun device, an extendable baton, handcuffs, knuckle dusters, and nunchakus. All of which will undergo further forensic examination.
Raptor Squad boss Andrew Koutsoufis said the operations suppress criminal behaviour.
"While no firearms were seized (during the operations), that is a good indication that these targets don't readily have access to such weapons," Detective Superintendent Koutsoufis said.
"High-visibility policing strategies such as these will continue to target those who deliberately engage in criminal behaviour and successfully disrupt the activities of criminal groups."
The operation, which was led by the Raptor Squad and supported by the State Intelligence Command, Barrier Police District, and the Dog Squad, ended on Friday, July 19.
Inquiries were continuing, police said in a statement on Saturday morning, July 20, and more arrests were expected.
Strike Force Raptor was established in 2009 and became a standalone squad in 2021. The Raptor Squad conducts proactive investigations and intelligence-based, high-impact policing operations to prevent and disrupt conflicts and dismantle any network engaged in serious organised criminal activity.
