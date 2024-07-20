Bandido president, Rebels biker charged on Central Coast in state-wide police sting

The action came among 14 other police actions around the state in which police conducted over 70 searches. During the week-long operation, officers seized over 14kg of cannabis, 244g methylamphetamine, $145,350 cash, ammunition, 5,066 vapes, prohibited drugs and 14 vials of steroids, and various banned weapons, including knives, an electronic stun device, an extendable baton, handcuffs, knuckle dusters, and nunchakus. All of which will undergo further forensic examination.

