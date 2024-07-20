Valentine house fire, Central Coast bushfire, tearing winds spell a busy day for emergency services

An apparent flu fire at Valentine sparked an emergency response on Saturday afternoon, July 20, as firefighters and police were called to a home on SImposon Street just after 3pm.
Firefighters say smoke was seen issuing from the house's roof, and charring was found in the roof as crews worked to contain the situation.
Police said there was no immediate threat to residents when emergency crews arrived, and no one was injured. Still, around 16 firefighters remained on the scene into the afternoon, working to contain the situation.
Meanwhile, firefighting crews were called to a large grass fire at Mannering Park near Vales Point Power Station in a separate incident on the Central Coast.
A spokesperson for the NSW Fire Brigade said crews had arrived just before 4.15pm to assist Rural Fire Service crews already on the scene to contain the blaze, which had covered a large area surrounding a nearby water treatment plant.
Strong winds across the state at the weekend have resulted in a swathe of emergency calls for assistance. NSW Firefighters have responded to just shy of 400 calls to Triple-Zero on Saturday and 162 calls for help, a spokesperson for the service said.
The spokesperson said nine trees were downed by winds across Newcastle and the Central Coast, adding to 175 other callouts around the state for weather-related incidents.
Gusts of up to 48 knots, or around 89 kilometres per hour, were recorded at the Bureau of Meteorology's observation station at Nobbys around 12.30pm, with strong winds ripping across the city throughout the afternoon.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
