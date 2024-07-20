Newcastle Rugby League: Kurri Kurri advertise for new coach in 2025

Newcastle Rugby League club the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs have advertised for a new coach in 2025.
The job description was officially posted online.
Circumstances around the move remain unclear at this stage.
Steve Kidd, former Kurri player and a Newcastle RL coach previously at both Macquarie and Cessnock, has been touted as a possible replacement.
The Bulldogs could potentially collect back-to-back wooden spoons, sitting last by three competition points following Saturday's 64-10 derby loss to the Goannas at Cessnock Sportsground.
They have lost 11 of 12 appearances this campaign, securing a dramatic 28-all draw in their previous Coalfields derby with Cessnock on May 25.
Kurri, who went winless throughout 2023, haven't tasted victory since beating Wyong 12-10 on May 28, 2022.
They last reached a grand final in 2013 and last claimed a premiership in 1995, capping a famous hat-trick of titles.
Mitch Cullen was captain-coach in 2021 while the Bulldogs didn't field a first-grade side during a COVID-impacted 2020.
Ron Griffiths, Phil Williams and George Ndaira have all previously held the position.
Applications close on August 5.
Saturday's other Newcastle RL fixture saw Maitland defeat Wyong 16-10.
Sunday's double header will be Lakes v Macquarie and Central v Wests.
Entrance, Northern Hawks and Souths all have byes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.