Hunter actor grapples with legacy as he prepares for Hamilton role

"Burr keeps his secrets," he said. "The way that this show is written, we get to see these characters working stuff out. Burr, in the play, never knew his parents; he had this legacy from day one that he had to uphold. Even as an infant, he had everything to lose. He had his ancestors behind him, gunning for him to carry that legacy and prestige, and he wants to be 'in the room where it happens'. It feels like playing a bull in a cage."