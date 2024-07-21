Wanderers stage late comeback to stun Greens as race for second hots up

THE battle for second place in Hunter Rugby is on.
And it could come down to the survival of the fittest.
Wanderers staged a miraculous comeback to stun arch enemies Merewether 21-17 at Townson Oval on Sunday.
The win moved the Two Blues alongside Merewether on 41 points but second on points differential.
Hamilton, who thrashed University 58-24, are a point back in fourth.
However, the Hawks have played a game more than Wanderers and Merewether, who meet in a mid-week catch-up game on July 31.
All three teams have injuries and suspension concerns.
Maitland thrashed Southern Beaches 78-12 to move to 59 points. The Blacks have secured the minor premiership but, with games against Merewether and Hamilton remaining, will play a major role in determining second place and a second chance in the semis.
Merewether appeared in total control against Wanderers until the final five minutes.
The Greens led 17-7 and had a southerly at their back.
The Two Blues' scrum was in reverse. They had props George Fielder, Adam Rayner and hooker Nik Mylonas go to the sinbin for repeated scrum infringements.
The visitor's lineout wasn't functioning much better and captain Piers Moreell (shoulder) and game-breakers Daniel Martine (hamstring) and Harry Sansbury (hand) were on the sideline.
Then the Greens imploded.
Rhys Bray was sinbinned for a high shot. Two minutes later the Greens were reduced to 12 men.
Prop Dave Puchert was given a yellow for a professional foul (time wasting). That incident sparked a melee. Merewether captain Rory Ryan was the third man in and was sinbinned. Wanderers lost Rayner to a red card for striking.
Two minutes later, Wanderers replacement prop Purnell Filipo powered through two tackles to score a converted try.
Game on.
Then, with time almost up, Wanderers shifted the ball left. Toby Wait flew out to intercept but missed, leaving a hole for hooker Mylonas to race in under the posts.
"We said at half-time whoever wants to win this game more will win it. These guys just never give in," Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said. "We needed to score when we did to give ourselves a chance. Once we kept the ball and played footy, we looked good. I fully believe, if we get parity in possession, we can beat any team."
It was the second time this year against Wanderers that Merewether have conceded points at the death to lose.
"We dominated the lineout, we dominated the scrum," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "We were good in the first half, then played schoolboy footy in the second. We had a game plan, but we kept going away from the game plan.
"These games are always tight, you can't give them a sniff. We gave them a big sniff."
At Bernie Calland field, winger Trustan Flutey crossed for four tries as the Hawks flexed their muscles against University.
It was a similar story at Ernie Calland Field, where the Blacks ran riot against Southern Beaches. Fullback Pat Batey and winger Aiden Procopis each scored for tries for the Blacks.
Meanwhile, seven Hunter players - Rhys Bray, Lachy Milton, Dave Puchert, Nik Dobson, Bernie Hatie, Tute Grant, Hare Meihana - have been selected in the NSW Coackatoos squad.
