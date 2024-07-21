Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Thunder building for key clash in Newcastle netball championship

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 21 2024 - 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nova defender Tianna Cummings. Picture by Marina Neil
Nova defender Tianna Cummings. Picture by Marina Neil

Nova coach Katie Robinson feels her defence is peaking but she hopes for an improvement in midcourt after her side drew level on 17 points with fourth-placed Junction Stella with victory over Kotara South.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.