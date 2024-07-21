Thunder building for key clash in Newcastle netball championship

Nova coach Katie Robinson feels her defence is peaking but she hopes for an improvement in midcourt after her side drew level on 17 points with fourth-placed Junction Stella with victory over Kotara South.
The Thunder downed last-placed Kotara South 40-26 in windy conditions on Saturday in round 11 of the Newcastle netball Tri-Series Championship.
It sets up a chance to move into the top four next week when they play Junction Stella, who lost 48-31 to second-placed Souths (25 points) on Saturday but still hold a slight edge over Nova on percentages.
Robinson said her team led Kotara South at every change, building their lead before breaking clear in the last quarter.
She said defender Tianna Cummings was a star for her side, who still had room for improvement.
"The first three-quarters were all pretty close and although the weather had a bit of an impact on that, I think the game itself was well fought," Robinson said.
"Tianna was by far our standout defender and played a full game. She had her hands in everything and was superb.
"I think our defensive end is definitely firing now. We've just to get that bit more presence through the midcourt maybe."
Leaders Norths (27 points) maintained their perfect record with a 78-18 win over BNC (11), while third-placed Wests (25) overcame Waratah (13) 48-19 in the other matches.
