Beauty of the bash: cars get prepped ahead of charity drive

GETTING ready to roll on route from Dubbo to Mudgee to raise funds for disadvantaged kids, 15 Hunter and Central Coast drivers spent a windy weekend finalising their vehicles.
For 12 days, kicking off from August 11 the convoy will join drivers from across the state for the 40th annual Variety B to B Bash, travelling 6000 kilometres and stopping in at schools in small country towns along the way.
Gathering at a mechanical shop in Gateshead as their check-point, drivers had safety checks conducted ensuring the protection of fuel and brake lines and revolving dust lights.
Fourth year participant and Central Coast driver Christian McNally will be driving car 888, a 1982 Ford F100 decorated in a Star Wars theme, along with friends following in their second car, 999.
"We've got five Stormtroopers and one Darth Vader in a second car which is a Mercedes," he said.
Mr McNally said it was always exciting preparing to head off for the rally and explore new places.
"That's the beauty of the bash it's a different route every year, and it's always exciting on the day that they release the route and we all jump online and try and book hotels," he said.
"You work out how many nights you'll be camping versus having nights you get the nice warm shower."
But aside from the adventure, he said the highlight was raising funds for children who need it the most.
"For me it's about seeing where the money goes. Seeing what support is offered to kids and families doing it tough and being a part of that," he said.
"... and the third bonus is spending time with some mates, and seeing the beautiful countryside."
"If anyone's ever considered doing this. It's worth the effort. It's super rewarding and it will change your life."
Variety NSW/ACT senior motoring manager Robert Vincent said the check-points allow drivers to connect, share knowledge and check out each other's vehicles.
"These guys fundraise for 12 months leading up to the drive and the bash itself, it really a celebration of that," he said.
"In these 12 days we're on the road we'll be handing out around a hundred thousand dollars in grants to 12 different schools and investing money into local communities on our overnight stops," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.