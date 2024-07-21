Lewis spearheads women's 4x100m relay to national record, 'next stop Paris'

Australia's fastest woman Torrie Lewis has spearheaded a national 4x100m relay record just one week out from the Olympics in Paris.
The former Newcastle schoolgirl, 19, anchored the team to stop the clock in 42.48 seconds at London's Diamond League meeting.
Lewis, Ella Connolly, Bree Masters and Kristie Edwards combined for a third Oceania-best time this year, eclipsing the 42.83s from Games qualification in the Bahamas in May.
The Aussie quartet finished fourth in the English capital on Saturday behind now No.1 ranked Great Britain (41.55s), France (42.10) and Great Britain 2 (42.46s).
"Last stop London diamond league ... next stop Paris," Lewis, who will also contest the 200m in Paris, posted on social media.
Olympic opening ceremony takes place on Friday (July 26). The athletics program starts on August 1. Women's 4x100m relays at Stade de France are spread across August 8 (preliminary round) and August 9 (final).
It was a successful outing for Australian athletes at the Diamond League in London over the weekend with three gold medals - Mackenzie Little (women's javelin), Nina Kennedy (women's pole vault) and Oliver Hoare (men's mile).
