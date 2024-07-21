Newcastle Herald
Why this Hunter council has tripled its works budget

July 22 2024 - 1:00am
KNIGHTS legends could find themselves guiding people around a new part of Port Stephens under plans to name streets in their honour. Jamieson Murphy reports both male and female players are in line for recognition under the proposal due to go before councillors tomorrow.

