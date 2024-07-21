Why this Hunter council has tripled its works budget

KNIGHTS legends could find themselves guiding people around a new part of Port Stephens under plans to name streets in their honour. Jamieson Murphy reports both male and female players are in line for recognition under the proposal due to go before councillors tomorrow.
Up to 160 jobs will be created in the Upper Hunter during the construction phase of the Bowmans Creek wind farm outside of Muswellbrook, planning documents for its second stage show. Matthew Kelly reports the $569 million first stage, which was approved earlier this year, will include 54 turbines up to 220 metres high.
Big things are also planned at Cessnock, where the council's capital spending has tripled in five years. As Jamieson Murphy reports, the council is one of the fastest-growing local government areas outside of Sydney, with the number of residents is predicted to reach 112,000 by 2041, an increase of 67 per cent.
Still in wine country, and Gourmet Traveller has this morning named a Pokolbin restaurant among the nation's best destination dining spots. Lisa Rockman reports that puts the venue up against the best from Margaret River, Palm Cove, Mt Gambier and Victoria.
