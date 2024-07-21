Club rivals come together to score 'dominant' rep AFL victory

HUNTER Central Coast men's coach Nathan Harkness lauded his side for coming together to produce a 47-point win over South Coast on Saturday.
In one of three representative fixtures played at Pasterfield Sports Complex, Hunter Central Coast claimed a 78-31 victory.
The youthful home side led at every break, outgunning the mature visitors.
"It was a really dominant display," Harkness said.
"The younger boys really stood up. To be able to gel like they did, over a couple of sessions, to put out a performance like that was quite impressive."
With the team made up of players from a host of Black Diamond Cup sides, Harkness said he had to stress the importance of getting to know each other and putting any club rivalries aside in two short training sessions ahead of the match.
"They warmed up and were so quiet, they didn't even speak to each other," he said.
"But by the second session they were all getting around each other ... and that transformed into the game.
"The boys actually, after the match, said: 'Can we go away somewhere next year?' So that's a really good sign."
Killarney Vale's Luke Flack won the Andrew Scott Medal as the Hunter Central Coast's best-on-ground player.
Harkness said Max King, Joe Harrison, Mark Dignam and Seb Thomas were also standouts.
South Coast came from 14-7 behind at half-time to claim a 26-21 victory in the women's game over Hunter Central Coast.
Warners Bay's Jasmine Wellings was awarded the Nadene McBride Medal as Hunter Central Coast's best-on-ground.
In the other women's game, North West beat North Coast 26-7.
It's hoped the fixtures will return in an expanded format in 2025.
