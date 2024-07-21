Darge seals overtime win for Northstars in Melbourne

Wehebe Darge scored an overtime-winning goal to ensure the Newcastle Northstars didn't walk away from their Melbourne double-header empty handed on Sunday.
Darge, who only recently returned from a lengthy injury lay-off, netted from close range in the extra period against Melbourne Ice to seal a 4-3 victory at O'Brien Icehouse.
The match-winning goal came after the Northstars had drawn level on three separate occasions in regulation time.
They fell a goal behind in each period but goals from Kyler Matthews in the first and third, and Francis Drolet in the second, put them back on level standings.
The thrilling win, worth two competition points as opposed to three had it been secured in regulation time, was Newcastle's first over the Ice, who are second overall, this season.
It came after the Northstars were outgunned 5-1 by a desperate Melbourne Mustangs side on Saturday.
Fourth in their conference, the Mustangs needed a victory and were already relying on other results to make an unlikely charge into the top three and earn a play-offs berth.
The home side scored four goals across the first and second periods that went unanswered by the Northstars until Beau Taylor hit back in the third stanza.
But the result was all but secured by that point and the Mustangs scored again to ensure the win.
The Northstars, who are fourth overall and top of their conference, have already secured their spot in the play-offs.
They have just three games left to play in the regular season but will enjoy only one-game weekends from here on in.
They also have only one away game remaining, and it's only at Erina. They host Central Coast Rhinos, who are out of finals contention, next Sunday at 4pm.
