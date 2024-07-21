Spout of fun as 'human whale' returns to Fingal Bay

HUNDREDS turned out to form the human whale with a spout of action at Fingal Bay on Sunday, July 21.
The 100 metre whale outline is a popular activity among residents and tourists and pays homage to the 'Humpback Highway' where more than 40,000 whales pass by the Hunter coast each year for migration.
This year the group re-enacted a whale spouting water on Fingal Beach.
The first ever human whale was held back in 2011 and every year it continues to grow, with this year coinciding with the Port Stephens Winter Whale Festival.
The Human Whale - Port Stephens posted to social media thanking the community for turning out on a sunny winter day.
"Thanks so much for joining us at the 2024 Human Whale at our beautiful Fingal beach today," it read.
"With our fabulous whale community and beautiful conditions, it was another fun event to salute the incredible humpback migration."
People also had the chance to learn about conservation with a variety of interactive and educational displays on the day, while Fingal Bay Surf Life Saving Club kept stomachs full with a sausage sizzle.
The event was steered by The Human Whale group, Moonshadow - TQC Cruises and Port Stephens Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.