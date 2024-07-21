Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Watch

Spout of fun as 'human whale' returns to Fingal Bay

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
July 21 2024 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Human whale at Fingal Bay, pictures supplied

HUNDREDS turned out to form the human whale with a spout of action at Fingal Bay on Sunday, July 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.