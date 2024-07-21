Newcastle RL: Lakes post season-high 82 in a point-per-minute smash up

LAKES have produced one of the biggest Newcastle Rugby League scorelines in recent memory, going over a point-per-minute while thrashing Macquarie by 76 at Cahill Oval on Sunday.
With both teams outside the top five, the Seagulls were relentless and put the Scorpions to the sword in an 82-6 victory.
Lakes halfback Jack Kelly landed an individual haul of 30 featuring 13 goals while Ryan Potts and Noah Lutui shared eight of the club's 14 tries between them.
Laitia Moceidreke landed a double for the Seagulls while Kelly, Tayhler-Jesse Paora, Dylan Phythian and Matthew Cooper also crossed.
Macquarie's sole joy on the scoreboard was provided via Riley Brady's try and Jake Self's conversion, making it 52-6 in the 52nd minute.
It was 36-0 at half-time of the round-14 encounter.
This easily eclipsed Cessnock's 64-10 annihilation of Coalfields rivals Kurri Kurri on Saturday.
On three other occasions this season teams have won 62-10, including Lakes over Kurri and Souths over Macquarie. Both occurred in round 10.
Entrance versus Kurri (62-10) in round five and Central 50-0 against Macquarie in round nine also produced half-century margins.
Elsewhere on Sunday and Central created a five-point buffer between themselves and opponents Wests on the Newcastle RL ladder following a 38-14 triumph at St John Oval.
Butcher Boys halfback Isaiah Olsen scored a double against his former club. It was 28-4 at the main break.
Maitland edged out Wyong 16-10 on Saturday while Kurri Kurri have advertised for a new coach in 2025.
Entrance, Northern Hawks and Souths all had byes.
LADDER: Maitland 23; Souths 22; Cessnock, The Entrance 19; Central 18; Lakes, Wests 13; Wyong 12; Northern Hawks 6, Macquarie; Kurri Kurri 3.
