Newcastle RL: Lakes post season-high 82 in a point-per-minute smash up

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 21 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:20pm
Lakes halfback Jack Kelly scored 30 points at Cahill Oval on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
LAKES have produced one of the biggest Newcastle Rugby League scorelines in recent memory, going over a point-per-minute while thrashing Macquarie by 76 at Cahill Oval on Sunday.

