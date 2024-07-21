Shock for Newcastle woman who mistakes million-dollar Lotto win for a smaller sum

A NEWCASTLE woman has mistaken her one million dollar win for just $1000 in a weekend Lotto draw.
She confessed she didn't check all the digits and commas properly when checking her Saturday Lotto draw 4487 ticket and to her surprise, it was a million dollars.
"I checked my ticket last night, I first thought it was only $1000," the woman said.
She held one of the five division one winning entries which pocketed the Novocastrian $1,012,896.39.
"I had to ring my sister as I just couldn't read it properly. Wow!," she said.
Ironically, the woman said she doesn't often play Saturday Lotto and made the decision to start playing in recent weeks.
"I'm just in shock. I can't believe it. It's always been a dream to win. I've probably only slept two hours, I keep thinking I have to pinch myself," she said.
Describing the win as "life-changing", the woman said she would use the prize money to pay off her house.
"My first priority is to pay off the house and go from there - whatever the financial advisor tells me to do. I want a nest egg for the future," she said.
The woman's winning marked entry was purchased via The Lott app - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4487 on July 20, were 31, 30, 23, 29, 17 and 25, while the supplementary numbers were 6 and 14.
Across Australia, there were five division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4487 - three from Victoria and one each from New South Wales and Queensland.
The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 231 so far in 2024, including 75 won by NSW Lotteries customers.
