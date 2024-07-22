Smorgasbord of Olympic sport on Nine's menu for Paris Games

Swimming Women's 400m Freestyle Final (July 28, 4.55am): It might only be day one of the Olympics, but for Australian poolside watchers this is arguably Paris' main event. If the heats (Saturday July 27, from 7pm) play out as expected, the final will pit Australian golden girl and reigning Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus against arch-rival, US superstar and seven-time gold medallist Katie Ledecky. However, the two super fish face a fresh-faced usurper in Canadian Summer McIntosh, 17, who last year set a new junior world record and in February became the first person to beat Ledecky since 2010 in the 800m.

