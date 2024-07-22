Charlestown player faces long recovery after head clash damage

Charlestown player Luke Callen's NPL season could be over after he sustained three eye socket fractures in a head clash with Weston's Cooper Sargent that led to the match being abandoned on Sunday.
The pair collided when contesting a header off a long ball out of the Bears defence in the 64th minute of the catch-up match at Weston Park.
The game was called off five minutes later as both players laid on the pitch receiving attention while waiting for ambulances. Both were later taken to hospital.
Callen had a cut near his eye treated and scans revealing the fractures. There were concerns on Sunday for Sargent, who was knocked out in the collision, but he was discharged that night with no further issues.
"He's got concussion but nothing more major than that thankfully," Weston president Rod Henderson said on Monday.
"He's home, got a headache, but he's all good.
"Olivia [Pickard], our physio, will stand him down for at least two games I'd say. She's very cautious and did a great job there yesterday."
Charlestown led 1-0 when the referee called time on a match crucial for both sides. Weston are ninth on 22 points and need victory to keep their slim finals hopes afloat, while Charlestown are fifth on 29.
Under competition regulations, if 75 percent or more of normal time has been played, then the score at the time of abandonment may stand. The collision came 63 and a half minutes in, meaning 70.55 percent of regulation time had passed.
For games under 75 percent, play can resume from the point of the stoppage at a later date with the same line-ups. That was the case in 2022 when Weston keeper Stuart Plant suffered a neck injury against Broadmeadow in the 46th minute.
Northern NSW Football has "absolute discretion" on how the game will be handled and clubs were awaiting official word on Monday.
Meanwhile, Maitland can go clear at the top of the NPL women's competition with a result against Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval on Tuesday (8pm). The Magpies are equal with Newcastle Olympic on 37 points and ahead on goals scored only, after their 2-2 draw on Saturday. Charlestown are third on 32.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.