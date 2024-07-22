Fullback, midfield, anywhere ... Wheeler just wants to help Matildas claim medal

"It's important for every player to be able to play somewhere else if needed," Wheeler said. "I've always said that I just like to make the most of my opportunities and if that's playing fullback, it's playing fullback, if that's playing midfield, it's playing midfield. I'm not someone that really cares as long as I'm representing Australia. Being out there on the park means a lot for me and whatever position I play, I'm going to do my best."