Fullback, midfield, anywhere ... Wheeler just wants to help Matildas claim medal

LEFT fullback, midfield, up front ... Clare Wheeler doesn't mind where she plays. Anything to help the Matildas in their quest for a medal at the Paris Olympics.
Three days out from the Matildas' opening game against Germany in Marseille, doubt remains over the fitness of left fullback and captain Steph Catley.
Wheeler, a defensive midfielder by trade, deputised for Catley in a 2-1 defeat to Canada in the final warm-up game eight days ago.
"It's important for every player to be able to play somewhere else if needed," Wheeler said. "I've always said that I just like to make the most of my opportunities and if that's playing fullback, it's playing fullback, if that's playing midfield, it's playing midfield. I'm not someone that really cares as long as I'm representing Australia. Being out there on the park means a lot for me and whatever position I play, I'm going to do my best."
Wheeler was in the Matildas squad for the home World Cup but didn't take the field. Since then, she has been working overtime to move up the pecking order.
After a strong campaign for Everton, which included filling in at right fullback, the Newcastle product convinced coach Tony Gustavsson that she deserved a spot in the 18-person squad for the Games.
She joins fellow Novocastrian Emily van Egmond, who is at her third Olympics.
The Matildas are ranked 12th in the world - the 10th best of the 12 competing nations at the Olympics.
"You have to take every moment in and enjoy it," Wheeler said. "That's my mindset going in - obviously, we want to medal, there's nothing we want more, but in the moment, we want to take it all in and make the most of the opportunity.
"I have not been to the Olympics before and don't know what to expect. The games are quite quick and fast. I'm fortunate to have my dad (Ken) come over from Newcastle. I also have my partner coming over from the UK. It will be great to have them in the stands and share that experience with them.
"Getting into the village, I really want to be able to support the other Australian athletes. I think that's part of the Olympics, where there are so many different sports, so many different athletes. I think being not only an athlete but a spectator and supporter of other Australian athletes in Paris, is something I would love to participate in."
