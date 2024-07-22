'I'm ready for this moment': Williams overcomes seventh surgery for Paris

MARIAH Williams has notched up over 100 internationals since debuting for the Hockeyroos in 2013.
But only last month Williams, having undergone a seventh surgery, found herself racing the fitness clock and battling for selection amid a bid to make the start line for Paris.
The 29-year-old striker managed to recover quickly from the arthroscope, taking her operation tally to three on each knee, play on the European tour in June and get the nod for a third Olympics.
Now, on the eve of a women's tournament where Australia hasn't medalled since the last of three golds between 1988 and 2000, Williams declares herself "ready for this moment".
"I feel like I've done everything I possibly can to get myself in a good place leading into Paris," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm probably the fittest and the healthiest I've been in my whole, entire career.
"I think that fills me with a lot of confidence going in that I'm ready for this moment, I'm ready for these Games and I'm ready to put on the best performance on the field I can.
"I'm hoping that this Games I'm definitely going to stamp my authority in the team.
"Show I've been here twice before and haven't walked away with the results I wanted and I'm doing everything I possibly can to make sure that doesn't happen again for us."
Williams played her maiden Olympic campaign in Rio eight years ago with the Hockeyroos finishing sixth.
Australia won all five group matches during a COVID-hit Games in Tokyo in 2021, before being upset by India in the quarters and ending up fifth overall.
The national women's squad departed from their Perth base last week and, after settling into the Olympic village, enjoyed a hit out at Paris venue Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday (AEST).
It followed some controversy surrounding players omitted from the final group.
"I feel really confident we have picked the best 16 athletes to go to Paris and perform," Williams said.
"We played a few [training] games against the Hockeyroos development squad [before we left] and I haven't felt as connected in our attack for a long time to be honest."
The Hockeyroos open against South Africa on Sunday (8:45pm) before meeting Great Britain, USA, Argentina and Spain through the rest of the group stage (July 30-August 3).
Parkes-born Williams said her parents, based at Lake Macquarie suburb Teralba, will be travelling to watch from the Olympic grandstands.
Other family and friends have already started "decking out the house in green and gold".
She's also been shown a photograph from Hunter Sports High School marking the occasion.
