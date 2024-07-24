Food Bites: order a Crocq Burger at Honeysuckle for a good cause

Newcastle musician and passionate foodie Crocqhenri Lucero, better known as Crocq, has a burger named in his honour at Honeysuckle Hotel throughout August.
It's a beef burger with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard and beetroot relish, and it's all for a good cause. I am told that $3 from every Crocq Burger sold in August (and $1 from every large glass of Audrey Wilkinson wine sold) will be donated to this year's Stars of Newcastle, a fundraiser for Cancer Council NSW.
Crocq is one of 11 Newcastle personalities learning to dance (or brushing up on their skills) for the Stars of Newcastle gala event at the Civic Theatre on September 20.
"We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community and support one of the great live musicians that performs at our venue in his efforts to raise money for Stars of Newcastle," said Honeysuckle Hotel events and marketing manager Talia Michell.
Tickets to Stars of Newcastle are on sale now at stars.cancercouncil.com.au.
A Rutherford greengrocer and two Lake Macquarie florists have each won a Sydney Markets' 2024 Fresh Award.
Peachy Greengrocer took home the Service Excellence (greengrocer) award, The Little Garden at Belmont won Florist of the Year and Bella Floral Boutique at Morisset won the Service Excellence award (florist).
"This year's awards saw some of the most hardworking and talented finalists to date, with every nominee a credit to the industry," Sydney Markets chief executive officer Bradley Latham said.
Retailers and growers were evaluated through an intensive mystery shopping program.
Lake Macquarie's own "Frugal Foodie", Steph de Sousa, is headlining this year's Living Smart Festival alongside Alone Australia season one winner Gina Chick and River Cottage Australia host Paul West.
This year's festival, to be held at Speers Point Park on Saturday, September 21, is supported by the NSW Government's Stronger Together Major Festival Local Council Grants program. It will be condensed from two days to one, with a longer duration of 9am to 3pm. A range of workshops, stalls and presenters will explore sustainability while a multicultural zone will invite people from around the world to showcase practices, traditions, dancing, music and cooking from their home countries.
Gina Chick, who spent 67 days solo in the Tasmanian wilderness to win the inaugural season of Alone Australia in 2023, will talk to festival-goers about her experience, what she learnt from it and how connecting with nature can strengthen and enrich the soul. I spoke to Gina this week, in fact, and she has some fascinating stories to tell.
De Sousa rose to fame as a contestant on MasterChef Australia and is now a published author (Air Fryer Queen) with more than 1 million social media followers. She will talk about keeping things sustainable - environmentally and financially - in the kitchen.
And West, who describes himself as a "food grower, family feeder and yarn spinner", will talk about the Grow It Local movement he co-founded that encourages Australians to grow, share and eat locally grown food.
Go to livingsmartfestival.com.au for more information.
Cakeboi founder and MasterChef Australia alumni Reece Hignell has been busy working on a new cookbook, Cakeboi Goes Vegan, which is due for release in October. When he made the decision to follow a plant-based diet four years ago, he had to adapt his favourite baking recipes accordingly. Cakeboi Goes Vegan will feature 60 plant-based recipes made up of cakes, pastries and savoury treats, and is available for pre-order now at cakeboi.com.au. Hignell is starring in season two of Channel 10's Dessert Masters later this year.
This one sounds like fun. Tickets are on sale now for the self-guided Urban Craft Beer Crawl on Saturday, September 7. Participating venues are Bartholomew's, Good Folk Brewing Co, Clarendon Hotel, Shout Brewing, FogHorn Brewery, The Grand Hotel, The Great Northern Hotel, The Happy Wombat and The Crown & Anchor Hotel. You decide which venue to start from, and then make your way to each venue to redeem your craft beer vouchers. Details at urbancraftbeercrawl.com.au.
Former Margan Restaurant executive chef Joey Ingram has taken up the executive chef role at Circa 1876 in Pokolbin.
The Barn Bistro has opened at Charlestown Golf Club and Driving Range and will host an official launch event this Saturday, July 27, with live music and menu specials.
Overtime Cafe & Bar on Hamilton's Beaumont Street has revamped its Malaysian-inspired menu and is now serving "modern Australian dishes infused with European flavours".
The Little Wine Company is hosting a Mother & Son Winemaker's Table with Suzanne and Jeremy Little on Saturday, August 17, at 11am.
Smokin Hot n Saucy Barbecue's 116 Maitland Road, Islington, location is under new management. The Lot Smokehouse, as it is now known, is open Thursday to Saturday, 11am to 8pm.
19 Beach Side at Redhead, which closed in February, is re-opening for delivery only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The final Fire Night at Wandin Estate this season is on August 16, 4pm to 7pm.
