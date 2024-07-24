Food Bites: order a Crocq Burger at Honeysuckle for a good cause

Cakeboi founder and MasterChef Australia alumni Reece Hignell has been busy working on a new cookbook, Cakeboi Goes Vegan, which is due for release in October. When he made the decision to follow a plant-based diet four years ago, he had to adapt his favourite baking recipes accordingly. Cakeboi Goes Vegan will feature 60 plant-based recipes made up of cakes, pastries and savoury treats, and is available for pre-order now at cakeboi.com.au. Hignell is starring in season two of Channel 10's Dessert Masters later this year.