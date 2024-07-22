Newcastle Herald
Rosy outlook: Jets recruit has big shoes to fill after striker's exit

By James Gardiner
Updated July 22 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
Lachlan Rose at Newcastle Jets training on Monday. Picture by James Gardiner
Lachlan Rose at Newcastle Jets training on Monday. Picture by James Gardiner

LACHY Rose will wear No.9 and get first crack at leading the Newcastle Jets' attack as coach Rob Stanton scours the globe for a striker to fill the massive hole left by the departure of Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.

