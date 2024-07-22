Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights star Tamika Upton feeling in peak condition for NRLW season-opener

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 22 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights fullback Tamika Upton, pictured in action against the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium last season. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights fullback Tamika Upton, pictured in action against the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium last season. Picture by Marina Neil

Tamika Upton was at her elusive best on the way to leading the Newcastle Knights to a second straight premiership last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.