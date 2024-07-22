Knights star Tamika Upton feeling in peak condition for NRLW season-opener

Tamika Upton was at her elusive best on the way to leading the Newcastle Knights to a second straight premiership last year.
And, in an alarming prospect for round-one opponents the Sydney Roosters, the Queensland and Australian fullback has declared she feels at the peak of her powers with the 2024 season about to kick off.
Coach Ben Jeffries is set to name a strong side including Upton on Tuesday for the Knights' season-opener against the Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
Last year's Dally M Medal-winner and back-to-back player of the NRLW grand final is coming off the Queensland Women's Premiership season with Central Queensland Capras followed by the first-ever three-match women's State of Origin series between May 16 and June 27.
The Knights began pre-season training on June 3 and defeated Canberra Raiders 28-8 in their one and only NRLW trial, played in Wagga Wagga on July 6.
"It's been tough, being in and out of [pre-season] training while the girls are here slogging away," Upton said.
"You feel a bit guilty but I actually played in the BMD season in Queensland beforehand so I feel like I've played a lot of footy already.
"That's probably the biggest difference this year, my body is pretty conditioned and I'm feeling really fit, which is exciting, and I know the girls here have done the hard work as well."
The Knights made club history last year by claiming the minor premiership then securing a second straight grand final triumph.
They have retained the core group of players in the quest for a third title but face a tough first-up test against the Roosters, who finished second to the Knights last year before bowing out in the semi-finals.
"They're obviously being led around by [five-eighth] Tarryn Aiken and I played a lot of footy with her and she's a little genius out there," Upton said.
"But we have to focus on our game rather than theirs and that's what we did so well last year, was play our style of footy and play our game and that's what we'll be looking to do on Thursday."
While the Knights should be able to name a full-strength side for round one, the Roosters have lost fullback Corban Baxter, who played five-eighth for NSW in the Origin series, to a season-ending knee injury.
The Roosters have since announced that two-time World Cup winner and experienced fullback Sam Bremner had come out of retirement to rejoin the club, where she played in 2022.
